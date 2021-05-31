Final Decision on class 12 board exams will be taken within two days by the Govt

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic ,government will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct class 12 board exams , the Supreme Court was also informed.

Attorney General K K Venugopal to a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari ” if the Centre decides to depart from the last year’s policy, wherein the remaining board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, then it must give “tangible reasons” for it.

Observing that the last year’s decision was taken after deliberations, the apex court clarified that “If its been departed from that policy, it has to give reasons so that it can be examined.The bench was hearing a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation.

The apex court on June 26, 2020 had approved the schemes of the CBSE and CISCE for cancellations of remaining board examinations scheduled from July 1 to 15 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also approved their formula for assessment of examinees.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing on Monday, the Attorney General finalized with the bench that, “The government will take a final decision within the next two days and are hoping that lordships will give us time till Thursday.

The board had also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

The plea filed in the apex court has contended that due to the unprecedented health emergency and surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, it is not possible to conduct the examination and any further delay would cause irreparable loss to the future of students.