Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The domestic currency the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market and the weakening of US dollar has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 72.38 against the dollar. During trading the Indian rupee inched higher and reached at 72.36 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 9 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.45 against the US dollar. Indian rupee is at 19.71 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 per cent to 90.00.