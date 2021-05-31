‘Friends’ producer addresses concerns over Matthew Perry’s health following reunion special

The recently aired Friends: The Reunion brought back together the show’s lead cast including Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc after 17 long years. After the reunion was aired, several fans showed concern for their beloved Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry’s health as his voice seemed slurred and he looked one of the oldest among the six.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the show’s producer, Kevin Bright responded to the concerns over Perry’s health. Bright told, “I talked to [Matthew]. It was great seeing him again. And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

Perry who has been open about his battle with addiction over the years has reportedly been to rehab twice. Although with Bright’s recent statement about the actor being better now, fans can finally relax.