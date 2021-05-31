Fuel prices hiked in a gulf country

Doha: A gulf country has increased the prices of petroleum fuels. Qatar has hiked the price of fuels. This was announced by Qatar Petroleum (QP). The Qatar Petroleum (QP) has on Monday released the revised fuel prices for the month of June.

As per the revised price list the super grade petrol and diesel will cost more in June. The premium petrol will cost QR1.85 per litre and the super grade petrol will cost QR 1.90 per litre, five dirhams more compared to May price. Diesel will cost 10 dirhams more at QR1.75 per litre in June.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry in Qatar has started revising the the fuel prices to the international market from April 2016. From September 2017, Qatar Petroleum is announcing the price.