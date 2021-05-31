Gulf country revises work visa rules for expats

Muscat: A gulf country has revised the work visa rules for expats. Oman has revised the work visa rules. This was announced by the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The Royal Oman Police announced that expatriates and visitors entering Oman on visit visas can get them converted into work permits. The rule also applies to those with family joining visas and student visas, among others, provided certain conditions are met.

“A visit visa issued to residents of GCC countries, a visit visa issued to meet relatives and friends in the country, single-entry tourist visas (valid for up to 10 days or a month), single and multiple entry business visas, express visas, investor visas, student visas, visas provided to sailors serving on-board, or passengers aboard cruise ships, visas for owners of residential units and their family members”, said a order issued by the Royal Oman Police.