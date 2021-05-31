‘I am vegetarian’: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood reacts to mutton shop being named after him

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood reacted to a news piece announcing a mutton shop has been named after him. The actor reacted to a news video in Telugu which says a mutton shop has been named after him in Karimnagar, Telangana.

Responding to the news on Twitter with a comical tone, the actor wrote: “I am a vegetarian..N mutton shop on my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian.”

In the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the actor has been arranging oxygen concentrators and other necessary equipment for Covid patients.

I am a vegetarian..

N mutton shop on my name??

Can I help him open something vegetarian ? https://t.co/jYO40xAgRd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2021

One user replied to his tweet and clarified that the shop owner was selling mutton for a minor price in order to contribute to the situation and also wrote that it is his way of bestowing gratitude towards the actor. The user wrote, “Bhai, the vendor of the Shop is selling mutton at 650rs per kg where the price is around 700 per kg, and he has decided to transfer the 50rs per every kg to your foundation, to tell you that we are all with you and support you… good decision kannaya #Telangana #Karimnagar.”