“I don’t like talking about it”: Tamannaah Bhatia says on the acts of charity done by celebs

The country has been in havoc amid the second wave of Coronavirus led to a spike in cases and in the last few weeks. In these unprecedented times, several Bollywood actors through their social media handle extended their support for patients fighting with the deadly virus. They have also started fundraisers, arranged for medical aid like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and hospital beds, and expanded requests for resources on their respective platforms. Presently, South Indian star Tamannaah Bhatia has uttered her opinion on the ‘pressure’ actors are under during the pandemic.

While chatting with the media, Tamannaah said she doesn’t like talking about serving people in need. She stated that in these difficult times, the actors have been put under pressure to share their act of goodness. “I don’t like talking about it because it doesn’t make sense to me as to if I’m busy helping someone, why should I be showcasing? I don’t connect that way,” she said. The actress also revealed that most people believe actors have a lot of money. Despite this, she added that they’re “like everyone else.”

The actor also said that celebrities have to work hard to earn their living. She further explained that people tend to have expectations from celebrities because of these thoughts. “Someone has not just given it to us. Some people have all these notions and, and hence, they have these expectations as well. Somewhere, I feel, they confuse the image that they see on screen to what they are as people,” she explained.