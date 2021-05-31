Low intensity earthquake strikes

New Delhi: A low intensity earthquake has hit the national capital. This was announced by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake measuring 2.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Rohini area in New Delhi at 9:54 pm on Monday.

The depth of the earthquake was at 8 8 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was located at 8 kilometers. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Assam’s Tezpur,. The earthquake occurred at 09:50:50 IST at a depth of 24 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was located at 44 kilometers west of Tezpur.