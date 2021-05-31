Post poll violence: Calcutta High Court announces landmark decision

Kolkata: The he Calcutta High Court on Monday announced a landmark decision. The High Court has ordered to form a three member committee to ensure that persons displaced by post poll violence in West Bengal are able to return to their houses. The decision was announced by a five-judge Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukherji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar.

The court has entrusted the committee to coordinate with local police and ensure the safe return of all those who have not been able to return home due to post-poll violence in the state. The committee will report to the court. The committee will comprise of nominees of the State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission and Member Secretary of the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.

“The people have a right to go back to their homes and live peacefully. It is the duty of the State to ensure that law and order is maintained,” the Court ordered. The court announced this verdict in a plea plea argued by Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal.

Earlier, the High Court has warned that serious action would be taken against officers who fail to respond to allegations of post poll violence in West Bengal.