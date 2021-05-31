VK Sasikala signals return to politics

Chennai:Multiple sources close to Sasikala’s family and her former associates in the AIADMK said she is reconsidering plans to make a comeback considering the difference between top AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. The tiff between the leaders are probably leading to a split in the party Sasikala’s return is signaling that.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK seems to be exploiting the rift between the leaders giving unusual prominence to Panneerselvam than opposition leader Palaniswami at government functions. Many looking at it as Stalin’s tactics to weaken the Palaniswami camp. DMK is certainly exploiting cracks in the opposition party and they are adding fuel to it. “Looks like there will be fissures in the AIADMK in two months’ time,” the DMK leader has said.

Sasikala, the former AIADMK interim general secretary and close aide of late J Jayalalithaa who had surprised many in March saying that she will “step aside” from active politics, now seems to have revived her plan to control AIADMK. Pending cases and poor health were earlier cited as reasons for Sasikala to withdraw from active politics and campaigns during the last Assembly polls. As DMK camp is seeing cracks in, its signaling the return of the Chinnamma back to the camp.