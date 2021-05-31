Stock Market: Nifty ends all-time high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices had ended higher in the Indian share market. NSE Nifty has ended record high.

The BSE Sensex surged rose 515 points to close at 51,937. NSE Nifty advanced 147 point or 0.95% to close at record high of 15,583. 7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher . The overall market breadth was positive as 1,744 shares ended higher while 1,492 closed lower on the BSE Sensex.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ITC, Hindalco, Divi’s Labs, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, Indian Oil, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma and SBI.