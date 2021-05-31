Stop obsessing over which vaccine to take: Adnan Sami

Singer Adnan Sami recently took to his Instagram handle and shared that he got his second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. He said the only way we can secure ourselves from this deadly pandemic is by getting ourselves vaccinated. He also urged people to stop waiting for a specific vaccine and take whatever is available and get safe ASAP.

On Saturday, Adnan posted a picture of himself getting his shot in a hospital on Instagram. He captioned the picture: “2nd Dose Done! Get yourself Vaccinated & return back to your normal life my lovelies!! Stay Safe!! #adnansami #bollywood#vaccinationdone #covid_19 #covid#coronavirus #corona #staysafe #love#life”

On Sunday, the singer shared a note and captioned, “For all the “Pseudo Delusionals” out there..”

His note read: “There’s this obsession of asking everybody which vaccine did you take?’ And then they go on to say… Oh I’m waiting for such and such vaccine…or…I’m waiting for that ONE dose vaccine etc etc!! Listen ‘Sherlocks’, if you have a headache, you will take whichever medication you can lay your hands on… This is not a frickin restaurant. .. It’s a crisis and it’s life threatening — Take whatever is available and get safe ASAP!! Period!”