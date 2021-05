Alaska: A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Alaska in USA. This was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake was at a depth of 58.2 kilometers. The epicentre of the earthquake was about 161 kilometers north Anchorage.

Also Read: Calcutta High Court announces landmark decision

The earthquake was felt throughout the Alaskan interior. But no tsunami warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center.