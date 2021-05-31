Supreme court criticises the Centre, says vaccines cannot be priced differently

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Centre’s vaccination policy amid a persistent shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Asked how the states and centres would charge double the price, the court also asked how people living in rural areas would register information on the Cowin portal.

The court asked how the Center and the states could have two costs in the distribution of the vaccine. Why do states pay more to buy the vaccine? Different pricing action will not be allowed. The same vaccine is given to two people at two different prices. The court also said that tax money was being used to buy the vaccine.

The court asked why the drug companies were given the power to set the price of the vaccine. The Central Government is responsible for setting a price for the vaccine. Only someone with digital knowledge can add information to the Cowin app. He said vaccine registration was not taking place in rural areas.

The vaccine centre is stockpiling to give to everyone over the age of 45. But there is a difference in the storage of the vaccine for people between the ages of 18 and 45. The Center should not try to avoid this. The court also ruled that the vaccine centre should try to purchase the vaccine directly for other categories, such as those over the age of 45. At the same time, the court, therefore, did not recommend that the vaccine be given at the same price.