Tamil Nadu: In Chennai, Health Minister inaugurated Covid Care Centre with 864 beds

Chennai: On Monday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a new hall with 504 additional beds at COVID Care Centre (CCC), set up at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, bringing the bed count to 864 with prior 360 beds here for coronavirus patients.

On May 11, the COVID centre was opened for the public with 360 out of the proposed 800 oxygen beds in Chennai’s Trade Centre. Only critical patients who are improving at the Government tertiary hospitals were moved to this facility.

In the meantime, the state proceeded to observe a drop in daily coronavirus cases with 28,864 fresh infections being recorded on Sunday. As per the health department’s bulletin, the deaths rose to 23,754 as 493 more people died due to the fatal disease in the last 24 hours in the state.

The overall caseload with new infections has increased to 20.68 lakh, while the total recoveries have surged to 17,39,280 after as many as 32,982 people got cured of the illness. Recently, there were around 3,05,546 cases active in the state.