Democrats have walked out of the Texan House of Representatives, blocking a bill on voting that has been criticised as racially discriminatory.The Republican-led bill, which was passed in the state Senate, introduces sweeping restrictions on ways for voters to cast their ballots.

They have walked out an hour before the midnight deadline for approval, depriving the House of a quorum.It is now likely that the bill will be reintroduced later in the year.Republican Governor Greg Abbott would call a special legislative session.Senate Bill 7 seeks to strike down new voting methods introduced in November when America held elections during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its terms, revised after closed-door negotiations, include a ban on drive-through voting, which was credited with encouraging record voter turnout in the city of Houston.The high-stakes battle over US voting rights.

The bill also includes Scraps 24-hour polling sites,bans temporary structures from being used as polling stations,prevents election officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballots to voters,forbids voting on Sundays before 13:00,makes it harder to remove partisan poll watchers,gives courts the power to overturn elections where fraud is alleged.

There were no substantial allegations of fraud during elections last year in Texas. Republicans have maintained a grip on all state-wide offices for three decades, and the state already has some of the most restrictive voting measures in the US.

After a historic turnout in the 2020 presidential race, Joe Biden come closer than any Democrat in 40 years to winning the state.14 states have enacted more restrictive balloting measures.The New York-based group conveyed that 400 voting-related bills have been filed this year across the country.