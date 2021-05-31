Washington: On Saturday, Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was involved in military action alongside its civilian investigation between revitalized analysis of the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic developed from the secretive lab.

“What I can say for sure is this: we know that they were engaged in efforts connected to the People’s Liberation Army inside of that laboratory, so military activity being performed alongside what they claimed was just good old civilian research,” Pompeo said, as per Fox News. He also mentioned: “They refuse to tell us what it was, they refuse to describe the nature of either of those, they refused to allow access to the World Health Organization when it tried to get in there.”China is befalling under growing stress to investigate the roots of the COVID-19, even as scientists are necessitating more accuracy to advance into the sources of the global pandemic.

Sky News Australia host Andrew Bolt on May 26 spoke to Professor Nikolai Petrovsky, Director of Endocrinology at Flinders Medical Centre, who said that the world’s scientific community had been “tricked by China”, reported New York Times. Andrew Bolt said on his program The Bolt Report: “Finally a lot of experts are now saying well actually it does now look like this virus maybe did escape from that Chinese lab and China is feeling the heat.”Professor Petrovsky told him that although some Chinese scientists have proposed that COVID-19 arose from pangolins, this is strange to be the problem, reported New York Times Post.

The WHO organization examining the causes of COVID-19 in China discovered no proof that the virus flowed from the Wuhan lab. Still, the team was closely watched by Chinese officials during its probe, and one of its members told UK news agency news that China denied hand over key data from the first outbreak, reported New York Times Post. This week, the Biden administration urged China for a more inquiry into a potential crevice from the Wuhan lab. Though, China state media refused the concept that COVID-19 had arisen there and said that it is “a conspiracy formed by US intelligence agencies”, reported New York Times Post.