28-year-old Mumbai model filed FIR against Jackky Bhagnani and many others, sexual assault

Mumbai: The 28-year-old model-turned artiste and songwriter have claimed sexual attack by at least a dozen people from showbiz in the last several years. The woman had filed a complaint to the police on May 10.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 10, Maheshwar Reddy, has asked a police officer at Andheri Police station to register the statement of the woman.

After recording her statement on May 18, the matter has been forwarded to DCP Zone 9 office in Bandra. According to the media report, most of the occurrences of alleged sexual assault are said to have taken place under Bandra jurisdiction between 2013 and 2019.

The FIR that has been filed in the case contains the names of many high-profile men. The FIR includes the names of actor-producer Jaccky Bhagnani, photographer Colston Juian, Kwan Entertainment Co-founder Anirban Blah, Krishan Kumar from T-SeriesAha CEO Ajit Thakur, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamat, Producer Vishnu Induri among others.

On April 12, the model wrote a long post on social media detailing the declared sexual abuse she was subjected to over the years.

A media report quoted the model’s words, “These incidents took place between 2013 and 2019. I have accused 1 people but the police have registered an FIR against only nine of them stating they can’t file a complaint against incidents that have taken place outside Mumbai. I met DCP Zone 10 Dr. Maheshwar Reddy on April 1 and thought that I would be able to file a complaint, which will be converted into an FIR immediately but it happened only recently (May 26).”