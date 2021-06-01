Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has remained firm in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate is at 96.2% in the country. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.6%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 1251 new coronavirus cases along with 1026 new recoveries and 15 deaths due to coronavirus infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases was recorded in Makkah with 367, followed by the capital Riyadh with 349, the Eastern Province with 148, Asir recorded 88, and Madinah confirmed 87 cases.

The overall infection tally in the country mounted to 451,687. The total recoveries also surged to 434,439. The death toll is at 7377.

At present, there are 9871 active cases under medical treatment in Saudi Arabia. In this 1443 people were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.