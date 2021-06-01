Covid-19 Updates: State capital logs 676 new cases

Mumbai: According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the financial capital of the country on Monday, reported 676 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day Covid-19 spike since February 23 this year ( 643), and 29 more fatalities. The cumulative number of cases in the city has increased to 7,06,251 and the death toll to 14,884.

5,570 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,66,796. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district stands at 94 percent.

Mumbai’s active cases continue to decline further with 22,390 infections now.

The doubling rate of Mumbai is 433 days while the overall growth rate of Covid cases in Mumbai from May 24 – May 30 is 0.15 percent.

There are 36 active containment zones in the city at present while 158 buildings have been sealed, BMC stated.

As many as 17865 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total tests to 62,71,743.