Covid-19 Updates: Tamil Nadu records 27,936 new cases

Tamil Nadu: According to the Health Department, on Monday, Tamil Nadu reported 27,936 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of infections to 20,96,516 and 478 deaths, taking the tally rose to 24,232.

The number of patients discharged today stands at 31,223, and the total recoveries rose to 17,70,503.

Currently, there are 3,01,781 active cases in the state.

Chennai accounted for 2,596 new cases, 3,990 recoveries, and 91 fatalities. The metro’s overall tally is 5,04,502 cases, with active cases of 33,922. The total recoveries in the city stood at 4,63,489 while the fatalities were 7,091.

Coimbatore tops among the districts in reporting 3,488 new cases followed by Chennai 2,596, Erode 1,742, Tiruppur 1,373, Salem 1,157, Chengalpattu 1,138 and Tiruchirapalli 1,119.

As of Monday, about 89,32,852 people were given both the Covishield and Covaxin shots, which include 12,85,159 in the 18 to 44 years age group and 32,23,935 people in the 45-60 age group besides 8,29,288 healthcare workers, 10,40,680 frontline workers, and 25,53,790 senior citizens.