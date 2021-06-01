Delhi CM inaugurates free vaccination facility for Journalists

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated a free walk-in Covid-19 vaccination facility for journalists and their families in both age groups, 18-45 years and 45+ years at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in ITO.

While addressing the media, Kejriwal said, “This vaccination center has been specially started to vaccinate journalists and their families. I am happy that this facility has been launched and the demands of the journalists have been met. This facility will vaccinate journalists and their families of both age groups, 18-45 years and 45+ years.”

He further said, “Vaccination is the need of the hour to protect yourself from Coronavirus. I appeal to all the journalists to come here and get themselves vaccinated for free.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also accompanied CM for the inauguration of the vaccination center.

Earlier on May 7, the Delhi Government had announced a mass Covid-19 vaccination drive for all the media houses — electronic, digital, and print – in the national capital. It will bear the cost of the vaccination, Kejriwal had said.