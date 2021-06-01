Fire breakout on the busy street of UAE. Watch the video…

In Sharjah, firefighters have succeeded to control a massive fire that broke out in an unoccupied building located on Al Wahda Street.

In the incident, that happened opposite Sharjah City Centre, no casualties were reported.

Sharjah Civil Defense said that the fire had caused traffic congestion and confusion on the busy business street next to the building, which had been slated for demolition.

According to a top official, the operation room received the report about the fire at 12:45 pm. A team of firefighters from the Samnan fire station hurried to the site and succeeded to control the blazes, which had developed from the mezzanine floor to the floor above due to strong wind.

The fire spread to some wooden furniture that had been abandoned by tenants who lived in the building before the decision was made to demolish it for reconstruction.

The roads leading to the building were cordoned off by the police. They also evacuated nearby buildings to prevent the tenants from suffocating.

An official reported that the site would be handed over to police forensic experts to determine the cause of the fire after the cooling operations were completed.