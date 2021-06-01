Government imposes Section 144  due to rising Covid-19 cases

Noida: The district authorities had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Noida city in Uttar Pradesh. The prohibitory orders will remain in force till June 30. Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey has issued the order. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Both Noida and Ghaziabad are among 20 districts in Uttar Pradesh where “stricter” monitoring will take place in order to bring down cases. Weekend lockdown and night curfew will continue in both districts till further notice. The situation will be reviewed in a week’s time and a decision on relaxation will be taken accordingly.

As per the new guidelines issued, all activities except medical and essential services will remain prohibited in containment zones. The authorities had also banned all cultural, political, social, sports events and entertainment activities. All educational institutes will continue to remain closed.

Also Read: These are the entry rules for vaccinated and non vaccinated passengers for Saudi Arabia

Not more than 25 persons can attend a marriage function. For cremations, not more than 20 people will be allowed. But public transport can operate with 50% capacity.