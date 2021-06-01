‘I’ll Kill You’ Threat ; Chaos in African parliament, Man arrived to aim a head-high kick at a colleague

Cape Town; There was violence at a conference of the African Union’s parliament as lawmakers brawled over a poll box and a man arrived to strive a head-high kick at a female co-worker between yells that there were people armed with rifles in the room. Many fights broke out on the platform of the meeting in Midrand, South Africa, as a dispute over the process to choose a new president for the AU’s legislative body tumbled over. The disturbances were publicized on South Africa’s national broadcaster the SABC.

The Pan-African Parliament poll was delayed while leaders acted out a way ahead. Polls had now been deferred since last Thursday when a staff member working at the event near Johannesburg tested positive for the coronavirus. But that conference last week also initially exposed the pressures when South African administrator Julius Malema was overheard frightening Malian lawmaker Ali Kone between the session. “I’ll kill you outside. Outside this room, I’ll kill you. I’ll kill you,” Malema, a notoriously impetuous leader of a far-left opposition party in South Africa, was listened saying while aiming his finger at Kone. It all arises from a dispute between a block of nations from West Africa and a block from southern Africa over whether the president should go around the various areas of Africa on a rotational basis. The last two presidents of the Pan-African Parliament have been from West Africa and there’s never been a president from the south in the short history of the parliament, which arrived into existence in 2004.

As rages again raveled Monday, lawmakers fought over a white ballot box at the exterior of the room that was intended to keep the vote papers for the polls. Two women first argued over the box, attempting to rip it out of each other’s hands. Other members of the parliament then entered the fight. Then, an enraged male legislator tore off his suit jacket and intended a kick in the direction of female member Pemmy Majodina of South Africa. The anonymous lawmaker said he was not striving to kick Majodina but rather attempting to kick a cellphone out of the hand of another lawmaker filming the disorder on his phone.“It’s quite a rough and chaotic situation now, and the matter is about the election and rotational principle,” Majodina told.

As the mayhem published, other lawmakers yelled into their microphones that there were “armed men in the room” and requested frequently for police and protection. They declared that they were being frightened by a group of South Africans with guns. Majodina said there were no rifles in the room. African and international relationships expert Dr. Charles Sinkala told that the scenes, which broadcasted on television in South Africa, were severe.“We do not expect elected leaders to behave like such horrible. Look at the footage … it’s adults who need adult supervision,” he said.