In the first, the Catholic church expands rules on sexual abuse

The catholic church is always under the radar for its liberal approach towards the sex crimes committed by the priest and other powerful position holders within the church. Pope Francis on Tuesday issued the most sweeping revision to Catholic Church law in four decades. The new laws has toughening regulations for clerics who abuse minors and vulnerable adults, commit fraud or ordain women.

This is the most extensive revision since the current code was approved by Pope John Paul in 1983. The new code involves all of section six of the Church’s Code of Canon Law, a seven-book code of about 1,750 articles. The Pop reminded the bishops, they were responsible for following the letter of the law and that one aim of the revisions was to “reduce the number of cases in which the imposition of a penalty was left to the discretion of authorities”.

The new section has also include new crimes such as “grooming” minors or vulnerable adults for sexual abuse and possessing child pornography. Previously sexual abuse against minors were under vaguely quoted “Crimes Against Special Obligations”. Which now has been put under a new section titled “Offences Against Human Life, Dignity and Liberty,” instead of the previously