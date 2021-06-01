Kerala govt issues new guidelines on lockdown. Here is all you need to know…

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has clarified the relaxations in the lockdown restrictions imposed by the state following the second wave of Covid.

Morning walks in public places from 5 am to 7 pm and evening walks from 7 pm to 9 pm will be allowed in compliance with Covid norms observing social distance.

Shops selling stationery items are not allowed to open.

The public is only allowed to enter wedding shops showing their wedding invitations at clothing, footwear, and jewelry stores. All other persons will only be allowed home delivery of the products.

At the review meeting, Chief Minister suggested that those who misused the exemptions should be strictly punished. Currently, only industrial establishments and manufacturing centers are licensed to operate. This does not apply to the service sector.

Government employees who have been exempted from the lockdown are – government employees who are required to answer questions in the Legislature, and employees who are required to conduct examinations should be present in the office. From June 7, 2021, all Central and State Government Offices, including public sector undertakings and companies, will be able to operate on a rotation basis with 50% of the staff.

Police trainees participating in the training, field volunteers registered on the Social Volunteer Portal, field staff of IMD, field staff of Kochi Metro, and Kochi Water Metro field staff will be considered as vaccination front line workers.

Hajj pilgrims will be given the same vaccination exemptions as those who go abroad for study and employment. People over the age of 40 will be vaccinated once they send an SMS. The CM said the vaccine would be given to all those above 18 years of age irrespective of their preference.