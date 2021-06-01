These are the entry rules for vaccinated and non vaccinated passengers for Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A gulf country has issued new entry rules for passengers. Saudi Arabia has announced new entry rules for passengers coming to the country. The General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced the new rules on Tuesday.

As per the new entry rules, all vaccinated passengers will be exempted from mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. Passengers must submit a vaccination certificate attested by their home country to be exempt from quarantine. The passengers must be vaccinated using a vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia. The approved vaccines are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.

Also Read: Fuel prices for the month June announced

Non vaccinated passengers must undergo a seven day mandatory quarantine.