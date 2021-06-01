‘Too much homework’: Watch the adorable video of a Kashmiri girl complains to PM

Millions of students around the world had to change their daily habits and spend most of their time at home attending online classes, because of the Covid pandemic.

For the past few months, displeasure and concern over the burden of daily homework and long online classes were expressed by many students.

Currently, a video of a Kashmiri girl complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the burden of homework and classes on school kids has gone viral on social media.

The little Kashmiri girl through a short video is complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about homework and classes, which won the hearts of many.

The video was shared By a journalist named Aurangzeb Naqshbandi on Twitter on May 29. And it has already got over 1 lakh views and more than 10,500 likes.

I was captioned by the journalist as: “A six-year-old Kashmiri girl’s complaint to @PMOIndia @narendramodi regarding long hours of online classes and too much of schoolwork.”

A six-year-old Kashmiri girl's complaint to @PMOIndia @narendramodi regarding long hours of online classes and too much of school work. pic.twitter.com/S7P64ubc9H — Aurangzeb Naqshbandi (@naqshzeb) May 29, 2021

The girl says that she starts her classes at 10 AM and continues till 2 AM.

“There is English, mathematics, EVS and computer. There is so much work for kids. Why is there so much work for kids, Modi saab?” she says.

She concludes the video by saying, “What can be done? Assalamualaikum, Modi Sahab, Bye.”

Hundreds of netizens had replied to the video, including the J&K L-G who said the ‘complaint was adorable’.

“Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is a gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss,” the office of LG J&K tweeted.