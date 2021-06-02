11-year-old sets record after reciting maximum number of subspecies of birds

Pune: Sanmit Dalvi, an 11-year-old boy from Pune, got a place in the India Book of Records by reciting names of 505 subspecies of birds. A mere interest in birds has now led to Sanmit ensure a place in the India Book of Records. The IBR confirmed the feat on May 12 as a record for ‘Maximum subspecies of birds recited by a child.’

Talking about the same, Sanmit’s mother Shradha Dalvi said, “Since five years of age, he has been showcasing an exceptional passion towards wildlife. In fact, he wants to become a conservationist as he dislikes the idea of animals kept in cages. Instead of zoos, he would ask us to take him for a safari where he could see wildlife in their habitat. He knows the names of various animals such as snakes, dolphins, sharks, and whales. During the lockdown, since we could not step out, he watched birds. We ordered some books for him and his fascination for birds fuelled.”

She further said, “We once asked him to jot down the names of the birds he knew of and to our surprise, he could pen down at least 450. We recognised that it is an extraordinary feat and with the help of Euro School Undri, where he studies, we applied for the India Book of Records. They had asked us to record the video of him reciting the names of subspecies of birds and after meeting the parameters, he was issued the certificate and the medal.”

Sanmit Dalvi dreams to become an ornithologist and a conversationalist with hopes to work with notable names such as David Attenborough, Jack Randall, Coyote Peterson, and Frank Cuesta.

The sixth-grader Sanmit shared his wishes to see the Great Hornbill and mentioned his favourite bird as the Mandarin Duck. He further said, “Once we travelled to Bhigwan to watch flamingoes, before the lockdown. There are a lot of birds to see and I wish to go to South America to spot the Scarlet Macaw and the Antarctic, to witness the Emperor Penguins. Apart from that, I would also love to see dolphins.”