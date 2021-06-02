8 killed, 7 injured in LPG cylinder blast

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 8 people including three children lost their lives and 7 others were injured as the roof of a two-storey building collapsed due to LPG cylinder blast. The accident took place in Tikri village in the Wazirganj area in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh. Two nearby houses were also collapsed due to the blast.

” We received a call about a cylinder blast that made the roof collapse of the house. With the help of the police force and local people, we started rescue operations. 14 people were trapped after the roof of the house collapsed. Seven people have died including three children and two women”, said Gonda Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra.

Also Read: Teen spends 6 years digging cave to live in after a fight with parents

The deceased were identified as Nisar (35), Rubina (32), Shamshad (28), Meraz (11), Sarunisha (35), Noori (12), Shoeb (2). One has yet to be identified.