“Amazon’s support to legalize cannabis” ; Disqualified employees for using the drug

On Tuesday, Amazon.com Inc said it helps a suggested U.S. bill to authorize cannabis at the federal level and would lose weed-testing provisions for some recruitments. The e-commerce company’s public policy organization will be actively aiding The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021 (MORE Act), which strives to approve marijuana at the federal level, its consumer boss Dave Clark said in a blog post.

Amazon will also no longer choose its job candidates for marijuana usage for any positions not controlled by the Department of Transportation, Clark added. While many U.S. states have approved marijuana use, employers have so far principally denied working with the industry as cannabis is still a listed item at the federal level.”In the past, like many employers, we’ve disqualified people from working at Amazon if they tested positive for marijuana use,” Clark said. “But, given where state laws are moving across the U.S., we’ve changed course.”

Amazon was affected with a suggested class-action lawsuit, which declared that the company was infringing a New York City law by examining applicants for jobs at local means for marijuana, according to a Westlaw report. The company does not support marijuana trades on its platform. Amazon also said it is twitching its worker potency tracking tool, “Time off Task.”Starting today, we’re now averaging Time off Task over a longer period to ensure that there’s more signal and less noise – reinforcing the original intent of the program,” Clark said.