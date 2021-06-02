CM Arvind Kejariwal welcomes +2 board exam cancellation

Delhi: On Tuesday, the union government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the country. The decision has been taken in the “interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents, and teachers must be put to an end,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

After the decision was announced, Kejriwal said that he is glad the exams have been cancelled. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been appealing to the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams in view of the current situation and suggested students be evaluated on basis of past performance.

I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2021

The CBSE had on April 14 announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. The exams for Class 10 are already scrapped.

The decision to cancel the class 12 board exam was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.