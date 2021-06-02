Colleague assaulted ; Doctors boycott OPD services

Guwahati: On Wednesday, Doctors in Assam avoid OPD services in protest upon the assault on a junior colleague even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was individually watching the inquiry.“24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the charge sheet will be filed at the earliest. I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served,” Sarma tweeted.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won’t be tolerated by our administration.” Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati was ruthlessly beaten up by a crowd of people following the death of a Covid patient at the Odali Model Hospital in Central Assam on Tuesday. Most of the arrested were family members and relatives of the deceased doctor.In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, some people are seen beating the young doctor with utensils, other rough weapons, and kicking him.“The relatives told me the patient was serious but when I examined his health condition, I found him to be already dead. Soon, they started vandalizing the hospital furniture and attacking me,” Dr. Senapati said.

Unfortunately, it was said to be his first day in service. Earlier in the day, CM Sarma had declared the names of 22 people recognized as the “culprits”. They were Md Kamaruddin, Md Jainal Uddin, Rehanuddin, Saidul Alam, Rahim Uddin, Rajul Islam, Tayebur Rahman, Sahil Islam, Rahimuddin, Abdul Kalam, Nurzul Islam, Abdul Gumi, Dilwar Hussain, Abdul Hussain, Anuwar, Nasirrudin, Alimuddin, Jamil Ahmad, Sarifuddin, Safiquddin, Matibur Rahman and Miss Misba Begum.

The Assam Medical Service Association, which asked for a boycott of the OPD assistance, informed that if such an incident is repeated in the future, it would terminate all services across the state. It directed the beefing up of protection at all hospitals.“Assam Health Security Force should be raised immediately. As raising it will take time, we request for the immediate recruitment of temporary security personnel,” the Association said.