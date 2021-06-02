Country imposes new entry rules for passengers from India, Pakistan

Istanbul: Turkey has imposed new entry rules on passengers coming from eight countries including Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, and Nepal. The new entry rules were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in Turkey.

As per the new order, all passengers coming from these eight countries including India and Pakistan must undergo 14 days of institutional quarantine. The passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at locations determined by the governorships.

Also Read: Google celebrates pride month with American Gay Rights Activist Frank Kameny Doodle

Passengers who have been to these countries in the last 14 days will also be requested to submit a negative result of the PCR test conducted a maximum of 72 hours before entering the country. Passengers arriving from the UK, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore will be required to submit a negative result of their PCR tests conducted a maximum of 72 hours before entry.

Vaccinated passengers coming from other countries need not be quarantined. But they must be vaccinated at least 14 days before the entrance to Turkey and/or have had the disease and recovered within the last six months.

“If passengers departing from these countries cannot submit a vaccine certificate or the documents proving that they have had the disease according to the stated rules, submission of a PCR negative test result made maximum 72 hours before the entrance to Turkey, or negative rapid antigen test result made maximum 48 hours before the entrance to Turkey will be deemed sufficient,” a notification issued by Turkish Airlines said.