Covid-19 Update: 2154 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2154 new coronavirus cases along with 2110 recoveries and 2 deaths due to the infection were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 574,958 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. In this 554,589 people got cured. The death toll is at 1686. At present, there are 18,683 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 218,977 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 50.3 million Covid tests were conducted in UAE.

A healthcare group based in UAE has said it would provide financial support for 10 years to families of employees who lose their lives in the fight against Covid 19. Aster DM Healthcare said dependents would receive the monthly basic salary of the deceased employee for the next decade.