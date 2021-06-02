Covid-19 Update: 296 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has released the latest data on the coronavirus situation in the country. Covid positive cases were 230, new recoveries were 296 and 4 deaths was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hrs. The newly diagnosed cases include 140 contacts of active cases and 90 travel related.

Till now 217,668 coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. In this 213,631 people were recovered. The death toll is at 560. At present, there are 3497 active cases.

There are 7 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 206. In the last 24 hours, 2 were admitted in ICU and 125 people continue to receive medical attention.

160, 78 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 3603 people were tested for the first time. Till now 202, 8209 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

29,499 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,574,692.