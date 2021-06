Muscat: Coronavirus cases crossed 1000 in Oman. The ministry of health in Oman has updated this. 1258 new cases along with 14 deaths due to the infection were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 219,529 cases were confirmed in the country. The total recoveries now stand at 201,113. The death toll is 2370. The recovery rate in Oman is 91.6%.

Also Read: Etihad to resume flights

At present, there are 824 under medical treatment in Oman. Of these 265 in the ICU.