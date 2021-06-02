Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports 14,304 new cases, 464 deaths

Karnataka: On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 14,304 fresh Covid-19 cases and 464 fatalities. The total number of cases stood at 26,18,735, and the toll at 29,554. The positivity rate stood at 12.30 percent, and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.24 percent.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 29,271 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 22,90,861. The total number of active cases is 2,98,299.

Out of the 14,304 new cases reported on Tuesday, 3,418 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,483 discharges and 276 deaths.

Of the 464 deaths, 276 were from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi (19), Mysuru (15), Ballari (14), Shivamogga (13), Bengaluru Rural, and Hassan (11), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,66,647, followed by Mysuru 1,43,968 and Tumakuru 1,04,134.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,09,322, followed by Mysuru 1,27,723 and Tumakuru 91,392.

A total of over 2,98,53,184 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,224 were conducted in the last 24 hours.