Man kills wife, injures son for not serving salad with meal

Shamli: A man hacked down his wife and injured his son in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli for not serving a salad with his meal. The accused has since been absconding. The incident took place in village Gogawan Jalalpur under Babri police station of Shamli on Monday, police said.

According to the police, Murli Singh (45) had demanded to serve salad along with the regular dinner. As the wife Sudesh (42) was busy with other work, there was a delay in serving him a salad, which led to an altercation between the two. As the argument escalated, Murli attacked his wife with a hoe and hacked her to death, and their 20-year-old son Ajay was seriously injured as he tried to save her.

Hearing screams neighbors rushed to their house and alerted the police. Sudesh and her son were taken to the hospital where Sudesh was declared dead. Doctors said her son’s condition is critical.

Sukirti Madhav, Superintendent of Police, Shamli, said a case of murder under IPC sections 302 and 307 had been registered against the accused Murli, 45, who is absconding. “Raids are being conducted and the accused would be arrested soon,” SP said.

The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

A few days ago, a similar incident occurred in the neighbouring Purkaji area of Muzaffarnagar, a man shot his wife dead after she refused to make physical relations with him. He then threw his three minor children into Ganga Canal.