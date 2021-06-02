‘No vaccination, no salary’ for government employees

Lucknow: Firozabad district administration in Uttar Pradesh has launched a ‘no vaccination, no salary’ policy for government employees. As per the new policy, only vaccinated government employees will get the salary. The district administration has launched this to encourage the Covid vaccination drive. District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has issued the order.

As per the order, if an employee does not take the Covid vaccine, the department will initiate action and stop their salary for the month of May. The district administration has given instructions to the district treasury officer and other departmental heads regarding this and was asked to make a list and ensure vaccination.

Also Read: State government announces decision on Class 12 examinations

Uttar Pradesh state government has launched a massive vaccination drive named ‘Mission June’. The state government aims to vaccinate 10 million in a month.