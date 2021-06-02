Patients can now talk directly to doctors – virtually

Dubai: A healthcare group based in UAE has launched a new virtual device connecting patients to doctors. Al-Futtaim Health has launched the comprehensive, end-to-end multi-gadget device named ‘SmartDoc’ in UAE. The device and service were launched in partnership with global insurance provider MetLife.

SmartDoc will allow a nurse and doctor to conduct a medical exam from patients’ home and remotely diagnose and treat common symptoms such as fever, cold, ear infection, stomach ache, sore throat, congestions, urinary symptoms, etc. The gadget is equipped with all the latest diagnostic technology. It is equipped with a pulse-oximeter, thermometer, electronic stethoscope, spirometer, and a glucometer. It can check the respiratory rate, non-invasive blood pressure, ECG, weight/height and BMI.

“This will allow doctors to remotely conduct a full patient examination, listen to the patient’s heart, look into the eyes or ears, and even do electrocardiography for heart conditions. PCR tests can also be arranged, provided all symptoms match with regulatory guidelines,” said Dr. Haidar Al Yousuf, managing director of Al- Futtaim Health.

Dubai residents can book for the device by calling 04-2608707.