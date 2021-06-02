The boy who stole my heart: Genelia Deshmukh wishes son on his 5th birthday

As Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh’s son Rahyl turned five on Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video and wish him on his special day. She penned down an emotional note for her ‘liitle boy’ and said that she is not a perfect mother but he makes her feel like the best parent in the world. The video captures the five-year-old doing his day-to-day activities, from playing with his brother to enjoying his time at the beach. The video sees many mother-son moments shared by Genelia and Rahyl.

On Tuesday, along with the video, Genelia wrote, ” My Dearest Rahyl, Today’s your birthday and I want to take every opportunity to tell you how much you mean to me.. I’m not a perfect mum, I make mistakes, I loose my cool, I forget things and there are days I go a little crazy ..But in all of the worse things I am, there’s a little boy who looks at me with aww and wonder and makes me feel I am the best mother in world and that you little Rahyl..”

She further added, “Thank you for all the morning hugs, for the endless cuddles, for always being understanding and assuring me you got my back, when it should be the other way around and for just being you…

That boy who makes me believe I did something right in life… The boy who just stole my heart away??? Happy Birthday My Miracle.”

As soon as she shared the post, Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma were spotted all hearts for the mother-son duo.