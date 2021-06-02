‘There’s nobody like you, Maa’: Sanjay Dutt

On Nargis Dutt’s birth anniversary, her son and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle to pay tribute to the late actress. Sanjay Dutt took a trip down memory lane on Nargis Dutt’s birth anniversary and flipped through the pages of archived family albums.

Sharing a few throwback photos of the Dutt family, Sanjay simply wrote, “There’s nobody else like you. Happy Birthday, Maa.”

The photo features Sanjay, Priya, Namrata, Sunil Dutt, and Nargis Dutt. One of the pictures shows Nargis posing with her three kids. In another picture, the late actress looked beautiful as she flashed her million-dollar smile while she stood next to Sunil Dutt.

Nargis Dutt was a National Award-winning 60s film actress. She is most well-known for appearing in the acclaimed movie Mother India. Nargis married Sunil Dutt in 1958. The couple had three children together — Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata Dutt. Nargis succumbed to pancreatic cancer in 1981.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt recently recovered from cancer and is now back in action, awaiting releases of at least three movies — the Kannada actioner KGF: Chapter 2, the Yash Raj Film Shamshera, and the epic historical drama Prithviraj.