A smart lamp that monitors kids when they study

Want to make sure that your children are studying? Now, there is a solution to monitor your kids. A smart lamp fitted with surveillance cameras helps parents in China to monitor their children while doing their homework.The $ 120 Dali Smart Lamp has two cameras – one on the front and the other on the top. The lamp can be connected to parent’s smartphones to see the child’s face and homework.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the lamp also got an iPhone-sized screen that allows children to video chat with their parents. It also has an artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant to help with vocabulary and math problems.TikTok owner ByteDance has invented the smart lamp to help busy parents stay connected with their children’s studies.

“When parents work overtime or are away on business, they can use the powerful dual-camera video call function to talk to their children anytime and anywhere. When they see their children, they can see the desktop more clearly, remotely counseling, and they don’t miss their children’s growth,” according to an October news release about the product.The lamp is T-shaped and is available in two shades – lake blue and cherry blossom powder.

Another version of the lamp, sold for $170, can send alerts and photos to parents when kids move away. In October 2020, over 10,000 lamps were sold within a month of its launch. On Chinese social media, the lamp has got “overwhelmingly positive” reviews, however, there were some who expressed privacy concerns about certain functions of the lamp, like the remote working and the ability for children to upload videos.