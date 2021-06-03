Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pics with wife Jaya Bachchan on 48th anniversary

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 48th wedding anniversary with his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan today. They tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The veteran star marked the occasion by sharing unseen priceless pictures from their wedding day.

Big B took to his Instagram handle to share a picture collage of their wedding ceremony. Sharing the post he wrote in his caption: “June 3, 1973… Thank you all for your greetings on our anniversary.”

Soon after the post being shared, several B-town celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Sonal Chauhan, Neha Dhupia wished Bachchan in the comment section. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happpppppyyyy Anniversary @amitabhbachchan ji and Jaya aunty, wishing you many more years of love and happiness.”

Amitabh Bachchan also celebrated the special day by posting a heartfelt note on his Tumblr blog. In the blog, the veteran actor wrote, “Thank you all with immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973.. now 48 years!! Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us .. and we truly appreciate them… For today and now.”

Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have featured together in several films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, and Silsila. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.