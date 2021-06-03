Avengers Campus in Disneyland is set to welcome fans

Avengers fan? Pack your bags to Disneyland. Disneyland Resort’s new Avengers Campus in California starts welcoming the public on Friday. This will be a paradise for the Marvel fans as they can meet Iron Man, Black Panther and other Marvel superheroes.

The six-acre Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim is the Walt Disney Co’s latest redesign of its popular theme parks, which were closed for extended periods during the coronavirus pandemic. The park will include an aerial Spider-Man robot that performs somersaults while flying 60 feet (18.3 m) in the air. Once at the Park, you will be welcomed by Spiderman.

Fan favorite Black Widow, to Captain America and Ant-Man, will roam around the area and interact with guests.

John Mauro, portfolio executive producer at Walt Disney Imagineering said, “It’s the first time we are celebrating all of these heroes and bringing them together in one place.”

As part of ongoing safety measures, Disneyland is accepting guests only from California until June 15, Guests are currently required to wear face masks.