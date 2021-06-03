Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 20 million pre-registrations

In early May, game maker Crafton announced a new game called ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ to replace the popular mobile game Pubg, which was banned in India. From May 18, pre-registrations for the new game were made available through the Google Play Store. By the end of two weeks, 20 million people had pre-registered the Battlegrounds Mobile India game through the Play Store, according to Krafton on Twitter.

As of May 18, when pre-registration began, Krafton had already registered 7.6 million new games. Although Crafton has not specified when the game will launch, according to reports, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will arrive on the 18th of this month. Those who register in advance have special benefits when launching the game. Some are record outfits, record masks, and in-game currency. The game will be automatically downloaded to the pre-registered phones on the day of launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India adapts Pubg Gaming to suit the Indian context. Krafton has released a teaser image of a map used in the game. This map is similar to Sanhoek’s 4×4 map in Pubg but will be another name in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. Krafton claims that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a game specifically designed for India that offers AAA multiplayer gaming experience. The Indian touch can be expected in the new costumes and backgrounds of the characters, which are tailored to local needs and emotions. Battlegrounds Mobile India has unveiled the logo of the new game in the Indian tricolor.

In September last year, the government banned 118 Chinese apps, including Pubg. The ban was imposed by the Ministry of Information and Technology under Section 69A of the IT Act 2009. The ban is in the interest of India’s sovereignty and integrity, as well as India’s defense and security. Pubg Game was banned for leaking customer information and violating personal information security standards. Pubg fans were disappointed with this.