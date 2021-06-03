Corona-free village contest : State announces Rs 50 lakhs prize money

Mumbai: To boost the regional administration in Maharashtra’s villages to take actions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the state government declared a ‘corona-free village’ contest. Rewards will be granted to three villages that are doing excellent work in Covid-19 management from each of the six revenue sectors. In all, there will be 18 villages and a total of Rs 5.40 crore has been estimated for this drive.

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif declared that this competition is a part of the ‘My Village Corona Free’ initiative declared by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “The aim is to make talukas, districts, and ultimately, the entire state of Maharashtra corona-free as soon as possible,” he stated. The participating villages will be assessed based on 22 criteria by a committee fixed up for this plan.

Three village panchayats in each of the six revenue divisions of the state will be awarded prizes for controlling the pandemic well. The first prize will yield Rs 50 lakhs while the second and third prizes will yield Rs 25 lakhs and Rs 15 lakhs respectively. There will be a total of 18 prizes and the aggregate prize money is Rs 5.4 crore, Mushrif said in a statement. He continued that the winning villages will also get an extra amount equal to the prize money as motivation. This is to be utilized for improvement in those villages.

During a virtual lecture on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had accredited 21-year-old Ruturaj Deshmukh, the state’s youngest sarpanch, and his task force for maintaining Ghatne village in Solapur district free of Covid-19. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 14,123 fresh Covid cases and 477 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. The state’s collective case tally is now 57,61,015 and the total toll is 96,198.