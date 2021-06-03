Covid-19 travel updates; 14-day quarantine for travellers from India, Pakistan & 6 other countries

Turkey; To control the spread of Covid-19, the country has declared 14 days of institutional quarantine compulsory for passengers from eight countries, including India and Pakistan. As per the new travel bulletin administered by Turkish Airlines on Tuesday, people from eight countries including Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, and Nepal will be isolated for 14 days at places arranged by the governorships.

Travelers who have been to these nations in the last 14 days will also be asked to provide a negative result of the PCR test conducted within a maximum of 72 hours before traveling to the country. Passengers visiting from the UK, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore will be asked to provide a negative result of their PCR tests carried within a maximum of 72 hours before entry.

Travelers from other nations will not require to submit a negative PCR test result and not be isolated if they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before the arrival to Turkey and/or have had the disease and healed within the last six months.“If passengers departing from these countries cannot submit a vaccine certificate or the documents proving that they have had the disease according to the stated rules, submission of a PCR negative test result made a maximum of 72 hours before the entrance to Turkey, or negative rapid antigen test result made maximum 48 hours before the entrance to Turkey will be deemed sufficient,” it said.

Turkey has reported 7,112 new Covid-19 cases, including 602 symptomatic patients, as the total infections in the country recorded 5,256,516. The death toll from the virus in Turkey increased by 129 to 47,656, while the total recoveries rose to 5,124,081 after 9,457 more recovered in the last 24 hours.